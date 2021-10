Bernie

Re: Border Force Incident « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:58:43 PM » Farage was saying on GB news last night that there was a major incident at the weekend when a dinghy capsized in French waters leaving the 12 economic migrants on boars in the water. Fortunately they were picked up and taken back to France. It wasn't reported anywhere in the msm.



He predicted there would be a major tragedy between now and xmas as the seas got rougher. Hopefully this isn't it..........