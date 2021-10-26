Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 26, 2021
Author Topic: Border Force Incident  (Read 12 times)
headset
« on: Today at 09:19:05 AM »
Big incident off the Essex coast - has to be drugs or people smugglers!!


Pray for a safe ending klins


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10131399/Border-Force-responds-urgent-incident-Essex
