headset

Online



Posts: 2 907





Posts: 2 907 Hamiltons dog Roscoe « on: Today at 05:03:57 AM »





He is definitely a fairy, why he just doesn't get it over & done with and just tell us all. Its not the 60s anymore





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16530758/lewis-hamilton-birthday-roscoe/ Has had a doggy party with the other dogs and they've all dressed up for it - FFSHe is definitely a fairy, why he just doesn't get it over & done with and just tell us all. Its not the 60s anymore Logged