October 26, 2021, 07:29:00 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Golden balls Beckham
Author
Topic: Golden balls Beckham (Read 85 times)
headset
Posts: 2 914
Golden balls Beckham
«
on:
Today
at 04:54:57 AM »
Certainly knows how to rake the cash in
Sold his soul with that £150 million Qatar deal
In fairness, not many would have knocked that back.
Of course, the do-gooders wouldn't have signed it the lying bastards.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16526970/david-beckham-endorsements-qatar-world-cup-adidas/
Minge
Posts: 10 729
Superstar
Re: Golden balls Beckham
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:57:38 PM »
For £150million, Id suck Qatari chief Nasser al-Khelaifis cock and gargle his spunk if hed of asked
