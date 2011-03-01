Welcome,
October 26, 2021, 11:59:06 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE ECO MOB
Author
Topic: THE ECO MOB (Read 222 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 914
THE ECO MOB
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:53:59 PM »
TAKING THINGS TO A NEW LEVEL....
ONLY GLUED HIS BOAT RACE TO THE TARMAC.....
FUCKING NUT CASES - COMMITTED TO THE CAUSE I WILL GIVE THEM THAT....
AS A WHOLE - CRANKS
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16525166/half-term-chaos-insulate-britain-block-roads/
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 215
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:54:37 PM »
I think the green movement is where politics is now
Forget Brexit or Labour and their protest politics as evidence from over the road
You have to believe in something and campaign at grass roots level for change
Having said that being green does seem incompatible with modern life and nobody is saying how we can live in an alternative way
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 305
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:41:40 PM »
Fucking crackers, same with these nut job anti Vaxers going round schools intimidating kids and teachers.
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 215
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:12:05 PM »
Wait until Sunday when the worlds leaders are attending COP21
Think of the glue scene on Bad Trip
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:20:08 PM by Winston
»
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 513
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:23 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:41:40 PM
Fucking crackers, same with these nut job anti Vaxers going round schools intimidating kids and teachers.
Intimidating or warning and trying to protect?
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 914
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:20:02 AM »
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 08:12:05 PM
Wait until Sunday when the worlds leaders are attending COP21
Think of the glue scene on Bad Trip
That's where should be concentrating their efforts - we all know they won't get near that lot!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 914
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:14:08 AM »
The mail getting stuck into the london mayor Genghis Khan - the two bob chancer
It is about time he got it sorted its on on his watch & patch
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10129785/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-handbrake-turn-diesel-v
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 305
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:36:04 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 09:43:23 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:41:40 PM
Fucking crackers, same with these nut job anti Vaxers going round schools intimidating kids and teachers.
Intimidating or warning and trying to protect?
Against what?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 043
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:29:05 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 06:36:04 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 09:43:23 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:41:40 PM
Fucking crackers, same with these nut job anti Vaxers going round schools intimidating kids and teachers.
Intimidating or warning and trying to protect?
Against what?
The waves of deaths caused by the vaccine
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 215
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:19:39 AM »
I still say recreate the glue scene from bad trip if they want to get the publics attention
Logged
