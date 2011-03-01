Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
THE ECO MOB
Yesterday at 04:53:59 PM
TAKING THINGS TO A NEW LEVEL....

ONLY GLUED HIS BOAT RACE TO THE TARMAC.....

FUCKING NUT CASES - COMMITTED TO  THE CAUSE I WILL GIVE THEM THAT....

AS A WHOLE - CRANKS


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16525166/half-term-chaos-insulate-britain-block-roads/
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:54:37 PM
I think the green movement is where politics is now

Forget Brexit or Labour and their protest politics as evidence from over the road

You have to believe in something and campaign at grass roots level for change

Having said that being green does seem incompatible with modern life and nobody is saying how we can live in an alternative way

Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:41:40 PM
Fucking crackers, same with these nut job anti Vaxers going round schools intimidating kids and teachers.
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:12:05 PM
Wait until Sunday when the worlds leaders are attending COP21

Think of the glue scene on Bad Trip
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:43:23 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:41:40 PM
Fucking crackers, same with these nut job anti Vaxers going round schools intimidating kids and teachers.

Intimidating or warning and trying to protect? :pd:
Reply #5 on: Today at 04:20:02 AM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 08:12:05 PM
Wait until Sunday when the worlds leaders are attending COP21

Think of the glue scene on Bad Trip

That's where should be concentrating their efforts - we all know they won't get near that lot!
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:14:08 AM
The mail getting stuck into the london mayor Genghis Khan - the two bob chancer monkey

It is about time he got it sorted its on on his watch & patch



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10129785/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-handbrake-turn-diesel-v
Reply #7 on: Today at 06:36:04 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:43:23 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:41:40 PM
Fucking crackers, same with these nut job anti Vaxers going round schools intimidating kids and teachers.

Intimidating or warning and trying to protect? :pd:

Against what?
Reply #8 on: Today at 07:29:05 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:36:04 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:43:23 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:41:40 PM
Fucking crackers, same with these nut job anti Vaxers going round schools intimidating kids and teachers.

Intimidating or warning and trying to protect? :pd:

Against what?

The waves of deaths caused by the vaccine
