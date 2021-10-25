Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 25, 2021, 08:45:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE ECO MOB  (Read 81 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 896


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:53:59 PM »
TAKING THINGS TO A NEW LEVEL....

ONLY GLUED HIS BOAT RACE TO THE TARMAC.....

FUCKING NUT CASES - COMMITTED TO  THE CAUSE I WILL GIVE THEM THAT....

AS A WHOLE - CRANKS


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16525166/half-term-chaos-insulate-britain-block-roads/
Logged
Winston
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 213


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:54:37 PM »
I think the green movement is where politics is now

Forget Brexit or Labour and their protest politics as evidence from over the road

You have to believe in something and campaign at grass roots level for change

Having said that being green does seem incompatible with modern life and nobody is saying how we can live in an alternative way

Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 304


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:41:40 PM »
Fucking crackers, same with these nut job anti Vaxers going round schools intimidating kids and teachers.
Logged
Winston
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 213


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:12:05 PM »
Wait until Sunday when the worlds leaders are attending COP21

Think of the glue scene on Bad Trip
« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:08 PM by Winston » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 