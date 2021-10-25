Welcome,
October 25, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE ECO MOB
Author
Topic: THE ECO MOB
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 896
THE ECO MOB
«
on:
Today
at 04:53:59 PM »
TAKING THINGS TO A NEW LEVEL....
ONLY GLUED HIS BOAT RACE TO THE TARMAC.....
FUCKING NUT CASES - COMMITTED TO THE CAUSE I WILL GIVE THEM THAT....
AS A WHOLE - CRANKS
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16525166/half-term-chaos-insulate-britain-block-roads/
Winston
Offline
Posts: 213
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:54:37 PM »
I think the green movement is where politics is now
Forget Brexit or Labour and their protest politics as evidence from over the road
You have to believe in something and campaign at grass roots level for change
Having said that being green does seem incompatible with modern life and nobody is saying how we can live in an alternative way
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 304
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:41:40 PM »
Fucking crackers, same with these nut job anti Vaxers going round schools intimidating kids and teachers.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 213
Re: THE ECO MOB
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:12:05 PM »
Wait until Sunday when the worlds leaders are attending COP21
Think of the glue scene on Bad Trip
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:20:08 PM by Winston
»
