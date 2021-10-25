Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 10, 2021, 07:31:11 PM
HOLMES !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: October 25, 2021, 11:27:22 AM »
  https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10126737/amp/Eamonn-Holmes-Ruth-Langsford-reveal-spend-Christmas-apart.html   oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #1 on: October 25, 2021, 02:13:08 PM »
I thought you would be down Redcar today for the race meeting
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: October 25, 2021, 10:09:20 PM »
I COULDN'T GET !!!  :otter:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:53:01 PM »
Just been announced he's fucked ITV off to join GB news 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:10:13 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 06:53:01 PM
Just been announced he's fucked ITV off to join GB news 

 :alf:
