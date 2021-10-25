Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 885





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 885JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT HOLMES !!! « on: October 25, 2021, 11:27:22 AM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10126737/amp/Eamonn-Holmes-Ruth-Langsford-reveal-spend-Christmas-apart.html Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 819





Posts: 3 819 Re: HOLMES !!! « Reply #1 on: October 25, 2021, 02:13:08 PM » I thought you would be down Redcar today for the race meeting Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 885





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 885JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HOLMES !!! « Reply #2 on: October 25, 2021, 10:09:20 PM » I COULDN'T GET !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats