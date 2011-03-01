Welcome,
October 25, 2021, 04:17:59 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Pig Iron
Author
Topic: The Pig Iron (Read 190 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 241
The Pig Iron
Today
at 11:18:23 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsNvkZFVf88
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 989
Re: The Pig Iron
Today
at 11:36:19 AM »
Haven't been in for a good few years but recognise a few faces, nothing wrong with having a bit of fun and to be honest have rarely seen any bother in there unlike a lot of more upmarket places
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 041
Re: The Pig Iron
Today
at 12:19:50 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 11:36:19 AM
Haven't been in for a good few years but recognise a few faces, nothing wrong with having a bit of fun and to be honest have rarely seen any bother in there unlike a lot of more upmarket places
All true
Robbso
Posts: 15 303
Re: The Pig Iron
Today
at 12:43:03 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 11:36:19 AM
Haven't been in for a good few years but recognise a few faces, nothing wrong with having a bit of fun and to be honest have rarely seen any bother in there unlike a lot of more upmarket places
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 523
Re: The Pig Iron
Today
at 01:14:44 PM »
Someone asked me where that was the other day.
I had no idea theyd changed the name.
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 2 892
Re: The Pig Iron
Today
at 02:11:41 PM »
I generally have a mooch in before or after games for one or two.
It's always chocka on a matchday
BoroPE
Posts: 2 522
Re: The Pig Iron
Today
at 02:37:42 PM »
I went in after the Barnsley game. Was fairly quiet.
headset
Posts: 2 892
Re: The Pig Iron
Today
at 02:40:19 PM »
weekends for me
BoroPE
Posts: 2 522
Re: The Pig Iron
Today
at 02:44:28 PM »
My son couldnt get in after the Peterborough game too full.
headset
Posts: 2 892
Re: The Pig Iron
Today
at 02:48:22 PM »
What I like about it is even when it's full the barmaids are pretty quick & clued up when it comes to the serving.
Winston
Posts: 210
Re: The Pig Iron
Today
at 03:56:13 PM »
It must be doing alright if theyre turning people away
Today
at 04:02:05 PM by Winston
