October 25, 2021, 04:17:53 PM
Author Topic: The Pig Iron  (Read 189 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 11:18:23 AM »
 lost

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsNvkZFVf88
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:36:19 AM »
Haven't been in for a good few years but recognise a few faces, nothing wrong with having a bit of fun and to be honest have rarely seen any bother in there unlike a lot of more upmarket places
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:19:50 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:36:19 AM
Haven't been in for a good few years but recognise a few faces, nothing wrong with having a bit of fun and to be honest have rarely seen any bother in there unlike a lot of more upmarket places

All true
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:43:03 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:36:19 AM
Haven't been in for a good few years but recognise a few faces, nothing wrong with having a bit of fun and to be honest have rarely seen any bother in there unlike a lot of more upmarket places

 :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:14:44 PM »
Someone asked me where that was the other day.

I had no idea theyd changed the name.
Tory Cunt
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:11:41 PM »
I generally have a mooch in before or after games for one or two.
It's always chocka on a matchday :like:
BoroPE
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:37:42 PM »
I went in after the Barnsley game. Was fairly quiet.
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:40:19 PM »
weekends for me
BoroPE
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:44:28 PM »
My son couldnt get in after the Peterborough game too full.  :pd:
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:48:22 PM »
What I like about it is even when it's full the barmaids are pretty quick & clued up when it comes to the serving.
Winston
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:56:13 PM »
It must be doing alright if theyre turning people away

 
