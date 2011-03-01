Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 989





Posts: 2 989 Re: The Pig Iron « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:36:19 AM » Haven't been in for a good few years but recognise a few faces, nothing wrong with having a bit of fun and to be honest have rarely seen any bother in there unlike a lot of more upmarket places Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 523





Mountain KingPosts: 4 523 Re: The Pig Iron « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:14:44 PM » Someone asked me where that was the other day.



I had no idea theyd changed the name. Logged Tory Cunt

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 892





Posts: 2 892 Re: The Pig Iron « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:11:41 PM »

It's always chocka on a matchday I generally have a mooch in before or after games for one or two.It's always chocka on a matchday Logged

BoroPE

Offline



Posts: 2 522





Posts: 2 522 Re: The Pig Iron « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:37:42 PM » I went in after the Barnsley game. Was fairly quiet. Logged

BoroPE

Offline



Posts: 2 522





Posts: 2 522 Re: The Pig Iron « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:44:28 PM » My son couldnt get in after the Peterborough game too full. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 892





Posts: 2 892 Re: The Pig Iron « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:48:22 PM » What I like about it is even when it's full the barmaids are pretty quick & clued up when it comes to the serving. Logged