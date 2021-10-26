Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 26, 2021
Author Topic: Rishi looking after the public sector  (Read 196 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 09:04:42 AM »
In the next budget - blue is the colour!!! :ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16522841/rishi-sunak-budget-pay-rise/
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:21:12 PM »
£9.50 minimum wage

headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:55:37 PM »
Without sounding like a snob it's a rat race at the bottom. I got lucky through an uncle.

I, and more so the Mrs who is bright drilled it into the kids about sticking in at school and they both listened.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:22:15 PM »
Have you ever been fully impaled with a frozen hen?
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:29:42 PM »
monkey

Hey good on for those getting up off their arse to go to work for whatever.


The moral of the story is to stick in at school it will give you choices


You won't be on the brush uncle - I bet you are in a position that makes the £10 lads sweat for the money - whilst preaching on here - you'll be like that lot over the road - never done a hard day's work in your life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:50:44 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 04:29:42 PM
monkey

Hey good on for those getting up off their arse to go to work for whatever.


The moral of the story is to stick in at school it will give you choices


You won't be on the brush uncle - I bet you are in a position that makes the £10 lads sweat for the money - whilst preaching on here - you'll be like that lot over the road - never done a hard day's work in your life.

You don't know me dude.

I am a truffle hog. I seek out delicious truffles for my masters and get compensated with cheap canned meat, kibble and accommodation in a shit barn.

I'm permanently fucking naked for crying out loud.
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:44:53 AM »
You crazy animal.


This will be you Uncle. A fuffy work from home geezer rava

Never crosses the doorstep unless he has to put the bin out...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16533462/fluffy-evils-of-generation-work-from-home
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:27:02 AM »
I am very fuffy.
