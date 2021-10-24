Welcome,
October 24, 2021, 05:59:16 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Manchester United - Liverpool
Author
Topic: Manchester United - Liverpool
Winston
Manchester United - Liverpool
Looking forward to this game later
Ole against Klop.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
NEVILLE v CARRAGHER !!!
Winston
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
I can only see this going one way
Liverpool win
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
0-2
Itchy_ring
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
Was just about to say form goes out the window in this game but maybe not
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
CAME BACK FROM THIS SCORE THE OTHER NIGHT
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
0-3 SAWALAH !!!
Winston
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
Oh dear
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
0-4 SAWALHA !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
Winston
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
Ole at the wheel
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
0-5 SAWALHA !!!
Winston
Re: Manchester United - Liverpool
Good 15 minutes shift from Pogba
