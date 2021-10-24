Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Manchester United - Liverpool  (Read 91 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 03:39:25 PM »
Looking forward to this game later

Ole against Klop.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:16:28 PM »
NEVILLE v CARRAGHER !!!   :wanker:
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:28:29 PM »
I can only see this going one way

Liverpool win  :beer:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:43:29 PM »
0-2    mick
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:48:38 PM »
Was just about to say form goes out the window in this game but maybe not   lost
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:50:01 PM »
CAME BACK FROM THIS SCORE THE OTHER NIGHT :otter:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:08:30 PM »
0-3 SAWALAH !!!  
« Last Edit: Today at 05:11:07 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:12:19 PM »
Oh dear 
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:20:02 PM »
0-4 SAWALHA !!!   mick
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:22:55 PM »
Winston
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:33:23 PM »
Ole at the wheel
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:40:10 PM »
0-5 SAWALHA !!!   mick
Winston
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:51:31 PM »
Good 15 minutes shift from Pogba
