But I don't even know what plan A is



Labour are calling for it to be brought in now











It's defiantly not definitively going to defiantly happen

But I don't even know what plan A is

Labour are calling for it to be brought in now

Posts: 213 Re: Plan B « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:25:33 PM » So it is actually stated in the article I read that plan B is basically wear a mask and work from home



The gov were late in the first lockdown, which killed people. This plan B is hardly lock yerself in the cellar time, is it? How fucking hard IS it to wear a mask to show love and respect for friends family and fellow countrymen?



How is it a big fucking deal?



Well, in this case the media seem to be simply reporting what senior medics are saying

The gov were late in the first lockdown, which killed people. This plan B is hardly lock yerself in the cellar time, is it? How fucking hard IS it to wear a mask to show love and respect for friends family and fellow countrymen?

How is it a big fucking deal?

Agree, wear a mask and if you can work from home you donít have to see your workmates

Win win

It's not just a mask though is it, what about the WFH bit, that isn't great for most people really whatever my wife and Winston might think