October 24, 2021, 02:36:41 PM
Plan B
Author
Topic: Plan B (Read 19 times)
Winston
Plan B
Today
at 02:09:09 PM »
It's defiantly not definitively going to defiantly happen
But I don't even know what plan A is
Labour are calling for it to be brought in now
Winston
Re: Plan B
Today
at 02:25:33 PM »
So it is actually stated in the article I read that plan B is basically wear a mask and work from home
