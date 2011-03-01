Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 24, 2021, 10:39:26 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Banner at Palace  (Read 38 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 037



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:19:46 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59025887

Bang on comments from the banner and the fan  :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 976


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:02:56 AM »
It's all spot on, truely evil government/state,  can't believe someone has reported it to the Met, if they wanted to improve their image they'd come out today and say yes we've looked at it and there's no racism but dare say it'll rumble on for weeks.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 037



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:24:25 AM »
There used to be a defence of fair comment

Sir John Hall said the other day, and Ive heard it before, that we buy their oil and they buy all sorts from us, so to criticise the deal is hypocrisy. My answer to that is simply that I wish we DIDNT trade with cunt nations. Wed have 90% fewer trading partners, like. Chinas military sword waving would be royally fucked if we to them to stick it, in conjunction with our partners.

Itll never happen, and the world is the poorer for it.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 