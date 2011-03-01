|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
There used to be a defence of fair comment
Sir John Hall said the other day, and Ive heard it before, that we buy their oil and they buy all sorts from us, so to criticise the deal is hypocrisy. My answer to that is simply that I wish we DIDNT trade with cunt nations. Wed have 90% fewer trading partners, like. Chinas military sword waving would be royally fucked if we to them to stick it, in conjunction with our partners.
Itll never happen, and the world is the poorer for it.