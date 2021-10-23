Welcome,
October 23, 2021, 08:37:35 PM
Mick Mccarthy has left Cardiff
Topic: Mick Mccarthy has left Cardiff (Read 45 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 295
Mick Mccarthy has left Cardiff
«
on:
Today
at 06:19:46 PM »
After 8 straight defeats!
Winston
Posts: 195
Re: Mick Mccarthy has left Cardiff
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:39:28 PM »
He seems ok but some things are probably for the best
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 359
Infant Herpes
Re: Mick Mccarthy has left Cardiff
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:11:13 PM »
Our next but one manager
