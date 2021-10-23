Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Mick Mccarthy has left Cardiff  (Read 45 times)
« on: Today at 06:19:46 PM »
After 8 straight defeats!  :alf:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:39:28 PM »
He seems ok but some things are probably for the best
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:11:13 PM »
Our next but one manager
