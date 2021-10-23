Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 572





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 572JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT A NICE BUT SAD STORY FOR ANIMAL LOVERS !!! « on: Today at 09:10:45 AM »



https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19664622.darlington-rspca-rescue-kitten-dies-stealing-hearts/ A KITTEN WHICH WAS ABANDONED AT BIRTH BUT WENT ON TO MAKE THE MOST OF LIFE !!! « Last Edit: Today at 09:12:16 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats