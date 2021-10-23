Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 23, 2021
Author Topic: A NICE BUT SAD STORY FOR ANIMAL LOVERS !!!  (Read 44 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 09:10:45 AM »
A KITTEN WHICH WAS ABANDONED AT BIRTH BUT WENT ON TO MAKE THE MOST OF LIFE !!!   cry

  https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19664622.darlington-rspca-rescue-kitten-dies-stealing-hearts/
Logged
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:22:55 AM »
She had it a good 14 years some pets face death row long before that.
Just like us, when your number is up, youre number is up. lost
Logged
