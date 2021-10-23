Welcome,
October 23, 2021, 12:05:33 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A NICE BUT SAD STORY FOR ANIMAL LOVERS !!!
Author
Topic: A NICE BUT SAD STORY FOR ANIMAL LOVERS !!! (Read 44 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 572
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
A NICE BUT SAD STORY FOR ANIMAL LOVERS !!!
Today
at 09:10:45 AM »
A KITTEN WHICH WAS ABANDONED AT BIRTH BUT WENT ON TO MAKE THE MOST OF LIFE !!!
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19664622.darlington-rspca-rescue-kitten-dies-stealing-hearts/
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 860
Re: A NICE BUT SAD STORY FOR ANIMAL LOVERS !!!
Today
at 09:22:55 AM »
She had it a good 14 years some pets face death row long before that.
Just like us, when your number is up, youre number is up.
Logged
