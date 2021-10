headset

headsets weekend money spinner « on: Today at 06:12:13 AM »



When you have to be in it to win it.



Ascot 13.45 - Storm Control - 5/1 - 1 - e/w



Doncaster 13.00 - Masked Identity - 13.00 - 11/2 -1 - e/w







And for a bit of fun, I will introduce Headsets "Tricky Away Day 1 Football Treble"



Boro away win

Liverpool away win

Derby away win



I almost went with the geordies but cant back them dirty cunts to win



so went with Boro



Tortured_Mind

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:37:03 AM » I'VE ONLY HAD TWO BETS THE LAST FEW DAYS, FAIR FRONTIERS WHICH WON BY 41 LENGTHS ON WEDNESDAY AND THE FIRST AND SECOND IN THE LAST AT NEWCASTLE LAST NIGHT !!!

Tortured_Mind

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:39:41 AM » READ THE FORM ON THE 3.30 CHELTENHAM EARLIER IN THE WEEK AND NARROWED IT DOWN TO THREE.



ONLY SKY PIRATE RUNS !!!

headset

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:03:02 AM »





Has towersy had a go yet, I can't get on raw at present



I will have a butcher's in a momnet
Has towersy had a go yet, I can't get on raw at present
is it down or my connection must be poor

Tortured_Mind

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:18:24 AM » I DON'T KNOW AS I CAN'T ACCESS IT. PERHAPS SOMEONE ELSE COULD LET US KNOW ???

headset

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:29:15 PM »



Does anyone know how towersy got on ? fucking derby have let me down with a draw!!!: