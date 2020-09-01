headset

« on: Today at 05:31:01 AM »





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16508881/safe-standing-premier-league-karren-brady/ They should ok it, they should also accept football violence will never go away. It's under control it just has not and will not go away altogether. As it happens the is worse things going on out there on housing estates every night of the week that needs clamping down on. I don't think it will disappear from football it's just a tribal thing like or not. Sniff has ramped things up a touch so Karen Brady is right on that side of things. Logged

« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:31:27 AM » Am I the only person who can't bare this term "safe standing"?. Standing IS and always has been safe. The vast majority of deaths/accidents at football grounds have occurred in gangways, entrances, exits, etc. Ibrox 1971 for a prime example.



In the wake of Hillsborough the powers that be reduced standing capacities from 54 people per m² to 35m². That was fair enough. What they also could've insisted on was the installation of full length crush barriers running from walkways to walkways at, say, 10 step intervals.



Anyway, because most stadiums have been remodelled for seating the rake of most terrace steps are now to steep for conventional terracing so the best 'we' could hope for are these european style "rail seats", of which the cost of implementation would have to be met by you-know-who! Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg

« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:34:17 AM » Not for me, sitting is better for everyone

« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:51:13 AM » I used to love standing and find during cold days my knees go stiff when sitting



But overall I don't really have an opinion Logged

« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:07:48 AM »



And grow your hair and keep out the barbers, did you know you lose a lot of heat from your head.



u fucked if your a snooker ball already, get a hat You need to get yerself some undergarments lad.And grow your hair and keep out the barbers, did you know you lose a lot of heat from your head.u fucked if your a snooker ball already, get a hat Logged

« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:12:24 AM » Well i took your other advice and bought a new jacket



Logged

« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:17:27 AM »



I hope it was from the club shop... Good ladI hope it was from the club shop... Logged