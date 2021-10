Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 561





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 561JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT SAW HWSHCPTBOTGWAPWATLPT TODAY !!! « on: Today at 05:21:17 PM »



SAID HE FANCIED THIS LONGSHOT THE OTHER DAY . . . IT FINISHED STONE LAST !!!



DIDN'T TAKE HIM UP ON THE GOLF BET HE OFFERED ME THAT TIME THOUGH.



EVEN THOUGH I THOUGHT HE COULDN'T DO IT I SMELLED A RAT !!! LIKES A BET HE DOES, IN NEARLY EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK !!!SAID HE FANCIED THIS LONGSHOT THE OTHER DAY . . . IT FINISHED STONE LAST !!!DIDN'T TAKE HIM UP ON THE GOLF BET HE OFFERED ME THAT TIME THOUGH.EVEN THOUGH I THOUGHT HE COULDN'T DO IT I SMELLED A RAT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats