October 22, 2021, 04:09:53 PM
This is how you do it!!!
Author
Topic: This is how you do it!!! (Read 39 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 842
This is how you do it!!!
«
on:
Today
at 02:29:49 PM »
If you are going to fill a pram fill it properly...
Not sure what damage a nine drop will have done to the pussy
It won't be like a mouse's ear anymore, that I'm sure of ...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10120175/Pictured-time-world-record-breaking-nonuplets-mum
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 558
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: This is how you do it!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:25:36 PM »
I HEARD THEY WERE THINKING OF MOVING TO STOCKTON !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 294
Re: This is how you do it!!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:06:21 PM »
How deep is your love?
...........dunno.....not seen the bottom of it in ages!
