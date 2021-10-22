Welcome,
October 22, 2021, 08:38:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
I see Capios back!!
Topic: I see Capios back!! (Read 191 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 239
I see Capios back!!


Today
at 10:36:25 AM »
Apologies Ben, but just saw this posted over the road by a new member - has all the Capio hallmarks
"Its simply not very good. Ive eaten at a few of them, initially through my own choice when they first opened then, after disappointing experiences, for family get togethers. First, the service is poor - as it is most places they employ kids on the minimum wage, they just dont have any sense at that age. Second, the food - if youre speciality is steak it should be obvious you get that spot on everytime, its steak - its kind of hard to mess it up. Ive had several different types of steak there - kobe, chateaubriand (apologies to smalltown but they were out of dalesteaks ). Its waaaaay overpriced based on the inferior standard of service and poor quality of the food. Ive been to a few miller and carters and if i recall correctly i think the price was comparable but the service and food was noticeably better at M&C - but still not really worth it. Id rather buy my own quality steaks and splurge on the wine and enjoy at home than go to a tomahawk thats full of offshore workers and their appalling chav girlfriends/wives. That said, theres no real quality places to dine on teesside (read middlesbrough, norton, yarm) so tomahwaks crappiness isnt unique to them."
Wonder if he will come back here?
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 609
Re: I see Capios back!!


Today
at 10:38:23 AM »
They are overpriced tbf
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 239
Re: I see Capios back!!


Today
at 10:40:37 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on

at 10:38:23 AM
They are overpriced tbf
Agreed. Tried the Darlo one during eat out to help out. Nothing special and would have been miffed at paying full whack.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 971
Re: I see Capios back!!


Today
at 10:40:53 AM »
If I hadn't met him and Smalltown in the flesh at different times I'd swear they were the same person
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 846
Re: I see Capios back!!


Today
at 03:07:51 PM »
I used to see him (capio) quite a bit on match days, the last time was a couple of years ago now near the courts when he had a black Crombie on.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 609
Re: I see Capios back!!


Today
at 04:43:38 PM »
Bought two decent sized sirloins from Stokesley butchers in Ayton earlier 16 quid
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 456
Re: I see Capios back!!


Today
at 05:59:08 PM »
Quote from: headset on

at 03:07:51 PM
I used to see him (capio) quite a bit on match days, the last time was a couple of years ago now near the courts when he had a black Crombie on.
This is him coming out of the underpass...
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 564
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: I see Capios back!!


Today
at 07:12:27 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
