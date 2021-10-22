Bernie

I see Capios back!! « on: Today at 10:36:25 AM » Apologies Ben, but just saw this posted over the road by a new member - has all the Capio hallmarks



"Its simply not very good. Ive eaten at a few of them, initially through my own choice when they first opened then, after disappointing experiences, for family get togethers. First, the service is poor - as it is most places they employ kids on the minimum wage, they just dont have any sense at that age. Second, the food - if youre speciality is steak it should be obvious you get that spot on everytime, its steak - its kind of hard to mess it up. Ive had several different types of steak there - kobe, chateaubriand (apologies to smalltown but they were out of dalesteaks ). Its waaaaay overpriced based on the inferior standard of service and poor quality of the food. Ive been to a few miller and carters and if i recall correctly i think the price was comparable but the service and food was noticeably better at M&C - but still not really worth it. Id rather buy my own quality steaks and splurge on the wine and enjoy at home than go to a tomahawk thats full of offshore workers and their appalling chav girlfriends/wives. That said, theres no real quality places to dine on teesside (read middlesbrough, norton, yarm) so tomahwaks crappiness isnt unique to them."



Wonder if he will come back here?