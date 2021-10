Itchy_ring

Alec Baldwin Onset Shooting



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10118665/Rust-movie-set-starring-Alec-Baldwin-LOCKED-New-Mexico.html How the hell does that happen. There's going to be some serious question for a few people, got to be looking at jail and huge compo payouts

Be the US equivalent of corporate manslaughter i would think. Be near impossible to demonstrate that this was in anyway deliberate. Probably be a massive fine for the film company.

Waiting to see outcome of this on technical websites stateside, although with their attitudes in general to firearms you can fairly assume restrictions on use of theatrical firearms don't quite measure up to ours.