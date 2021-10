headset

Online



Posts: 2 834





Posts: 2 834 Hamilton & Verstappen « on: Today at 05:38:28 AM »



I still can't work out why Hamilton binned off Nicole Scherzinger , she is top top fanny for me.



I can only think he is a bottle of beer for letting her go.





He still acts like a prick with his wannabe gangster look. Apart from that he does live the lifestyle



I reckon Verstappen will pip him to the title this year.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16482223/lewis-hamilton-max-verstappen-compared-cars-h

These motor racing drivers certainly live the high life with all the trimmings and boys' toys.I still can't work out why Hamilton binned off Nicole Scherzinger , she is top top fanny for me.I can only think he is a bottle of beer for letting her go.He still acts like a prick with his wannabe gangster look. Apart from that he does live the lifestyleI reckon Verstappen will pip him to the title this year. Logged