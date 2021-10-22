headset

The new Messi « on: Today at 05:09:28 AM »



Good little player for his age from his highlights video.



I wonder if his parents are on a sweetener





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16493285/arsenal-zayn-ali-salman/ signed up by Arsenal at 5yr old whats the football world coming too.Good little player for his age from his highlights video.I wonder if his parents are on a sweetener

Bernie

Re: The new Messi « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:16:06 AM » Phil Foden was signed up by Man City at the age of four, and sent to private school with the fees being payed by the club.

Mad to think someone can look at a four year old and determine he's going to be a pro player.



Mad to think someone can look at a four year old and determine he's going to be a pro player. Logged

Minge

Re: The new Messi « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:16:23 PM » I was signed up by DuPont while resting in my dads sack .

Them french can sniff out a superstar alright 👍🏻



Them french can sniff out a superstar alright 👍🏻 Logged