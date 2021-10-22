Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 22, 2021
Topic: The new Messi
« on: Today at 05:09:28 AM »
signed up by Arsenal at 5yr old whats the football world coming too.

Good little player for his age from his highlights video.

I wonder if his parents are on a sweetener rava


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16493285/arsenal-zayn-ali-salman/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:16:06 AM »
Phil Foden was signed up by Man City at the age of four, and sent to private school with the fees being payed by the club.

Mad to think someone can look at a four year old and determine he's going to be a pro player.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:16:23 PM »
I was signed up by DuPont while resting in my dads sack .

Them french can sniff out a superstar alright 👍🏻
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:22:10 PM »
Gues it might cost a club a few £100k over the first 10 years by which point they know if it's looking like the have a superstar, can do that if they get one Foden or Grealish out of 20 kids they are quids in.
