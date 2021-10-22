Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 22, 2021, 01:38:44 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The new Messi
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The new Messi (Read 67 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 835
The new Messi
«
on:
Today
at 05:09:28 AM »
signed up by Arsenal at 5yr old whats the football world coming too.
Good little player for his age from his highlights video.
I wonder if his parents are on a sweetener
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16493285/arsenal-zayn-ali-salman/
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 239
Re: The new Messi
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:16:06 AM »
Phil Foden was signed up by Man City at the age of four, and sent to private school with the fees being payed by the club.
Mad to think someone can look at a four year old and determine he's going to be a pro player.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 726
Superstar
Re: The new Messi
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:16:23 PM »
I was signed up by DuPont while resting in my dads sack .
Them french can sniff out a superstar alright 👍🏻
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 968
Re: The new Messi
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:22:10 PM »
Gues it might cost a club a few £100k over the first 10 years by which point they know if it's looking like the have a superstar, can do that if they get one Foden or Grealish out of 20 kids they are quids in.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...