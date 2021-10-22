Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 22, 2021, 04:09:47 PM
Possible Fuel Duty Rise!!!
headset
Posts: 2 842


« on: Today at 05:05:16 AM »
Not good news if it happens and beer duty needs cutting to save boozers from going under.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16498498/rishi-sunak-cut-fuel-duty/
Bernie
Posts: 7 239


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:16:49 AM »
More attempts to force everyone into electric cars.

headset
Posts: 2 842


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:13:29 PM »
I would say it's still a tad early for that trick, it will come that way in the end.
