October 22, 2021, 01:38:38 PM
Not such good news
Author
Topic: Not such good news (Read 177 times)
headset
Not such good news
To start the day off with.
Queen Lizzie spends a night in hospital.
Let's hope it's nothing too serious and the great lady
is back leading this great nation of ours.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16497996/queen-spends-night-in-hospital/
Itchy_ring
Re: Not such good news
Mad that's she's in her 90s and still putting in a shift
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Not such good news
I THINK SHE WAS JUST IN FOR AN MOT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Re: Not such good news
Long to reign over us................GSTQ
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Not such good news
I am not a royalist at all. Fawning fuckers
Itchy_ring
Re: Not such good news
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:19:47 AM
I am not a royalist at all. Fawning fuckers
Neither am I but fair to say she's done her duty for the country!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Not such good news
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 09:34:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:19:47 AM
I am not a royalist at all. Fawning fuckers
Neither am I but fair to say she's done her duty for the country!
She's been paid, and she's job-blocking by not retiring
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Not such good news
WHEN SHE FINALLY SUCCUMBS WHO TAKES OVER . . . IS IT PRINCE ANDREW ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Not such good news
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 11:28:22 AM
WHEN SHE FINALLY SUCCUMBS WHO TAKES OVER . . . IS IT PRINCE ANDREW ???
Jeff Stelling is what I heard
Tory Cunt
Winston
Re: Not such good news
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:50:08 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 11:28:22 AM
WHEN SHE FINALLY SUCCUMBS WHO TAKES OVER . . . IS IT PRINCE ANDREW ???
Jeff Stelling is what I heard
Unbelievable Jeff!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Not such good news
Phew!! That's a relief. The auld girl's doing fine. One of Phil's old tongue piercings had turned things a bit green and needed pulling out her clout
I know where you live
El Capitan
Re: Not such good news
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:42:04 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 09:34:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:19:47 AM
I am not a royalist at all. Fawning fuckers
Neither am I but fair to say she's done her duty for the country!
She's been paid, and she's job-blocking by not retiring
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
