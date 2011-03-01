Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 22, 2021, 01:38:38 PM
Topic: Not such good news
headset
« on: Today at 04:53:42 AM »
To start the day off with.

Queen Lizzie spends a night in hospital.

Let's hope it's nothing too serious and the great lady

is back leading this great nation of ours. :ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16497996/queen-spends-night-in-hospital/
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:42:09 AM »
Mad that's she's in her 90s and still putting in a shift  jc
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:03:06 AM »
I THINK SHE WAS JUST IN FOR AN MOT !!!   :pope2:
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:14:25 AM »
Long to reign over us................GSTQ
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:19:47 AM »
I am not a royalist at all. Fawning fuckers  :bc:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:34:10 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:19:47 AM
I am not a royalist at all. Fawning fuckers  :bc:

Neither am I but fair to say she's done her duty for the country!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:42:04 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:34:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:19:47 AM
I am not a royalist at all. Fawning fuckers  :bc:

Neither am I but fair to say she's done her duty for the country!

She's been paid, and she's job-blocking by not retiring 
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:28:22 AM »
WHEN SHE FINALLY SUCCUMBS WHO TAKES OVER . . . IS IT PRINCE ANDREW ???   
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:50:08 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:28:22 AM
WHEN SHE FINALLY SUCCUMBS WHO TAKES OVER . . . IS IT PRINCE ANDREW ???   

Jeff Stelling is what I heard
Tory Cunt
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:04:56 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:50:08 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:28:22 AM
WHEN SHE FINALLY SUCCUMBS WHO TAKES OVER . . . IS IT PRINCE ANDREW ???   

Jeff Stelling is what I heard

Unbelievable Jeff!  :chrisk:
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:31:03 PM »
Phew!! That's a relief. The auld girl's doing fine. One of Phil's old tongue piercings had turned things a bit green and needed pulling out her clout
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:32:05 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:42:04 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:34:10 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:19:47 AM
I am not a royalist at all. Fawning fuckers  :bc:

Neither am I but fair to say she's done her duty for the country!

She's been paid, and she's job-blocking by not retiring 


 jc jc
