headset

Offline



Posts: 2 835





Posts: 2 835 Not such good news « on: Today at 04:53:42 AM »



Queen Lizzie spends a night in hospital.



Let's hope it's nothing too serious and the great lady



is back leading this great nation of ours.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16497996/queen-spends-night-in-hospital/ To start the day off with.Queen Lizzie spends a night in hospital.Let's hope it's nothing too serious and the great ladyis back leading this great nation of ours. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 557





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 557JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Not such good news « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:03:06 AM » I THINK SHE WAS JUST IN FOR AN MOT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 557





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 557JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Not such good news « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:28:22 AM » WHEN SHE FINALLY SUCCUMBS WHO TAKES OVER . . . IS IT PRINCE ANDREW ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats