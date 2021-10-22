Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BMA to ballot GPS for strike action.  (Read 23 times)
Over having to see patients face to face. If they did go on strike would anyone notice?
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:27:16 PM
Over having to see patients face to face. If they did go on strike would anyone notice?



Exactly, I thought they were already on strike!


Easier getting an audience with the pope nowadays.
