Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 22, 2021, 12:11:54 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BMA to ballot GPS for strike action.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BMA to ballot GPS for strike action. (Read 23 times)
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 135
BMA to ballot GPS for strike action.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:27:16 PM »
Over having to see patients face to face. If they did go on strike would anyone notice?
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 742
Re: BMA to ballot GPS for strike action.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:11 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:27:16 PM
Over having to see patients face to face. If they did go on strike would anyone notice?
Exactly, I thought they were already on strike!
Easier getting an audience with the pope nowadays.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...