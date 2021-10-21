Welcome,
October 21, 2021, 10:40:58 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BMA to ballot GPS for strike action.
Author
Topic: BMA to ballot GPS for strike action.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 135
BMA to ballot GPS for strike action.
Today
at 10:27:16 PM »
Over having to see patients face to face. If they did go on strike would anyone notice?
