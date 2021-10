Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 300





Posts: 15 300 Man U fans « on: Today at 08:39:04 PM »

Try supporting your local teams who will be like us, generally shit. Silly spoilt cunts

Thatís better. Talk sport the last few days rabbiting on about Ole, the team, the individuals and any other shite they can think of. Poor distraught united fans calling in, never been so despondent, disgusted, embarrassed, distraught and depressed. About 10 % of the callers have manc accents, cockneys, micks, taffs even brummies making up the majority. Fuck off, fuck off again and when you come back get fuckedTry supporting your local teams who will be like us, generally shit. Silly spoilt cuntsThatís better. Logged