Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 23, 2021, 03:16:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough  (Read 301 times)
Winston
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 191


View Profile
« on: October 21, 2021, 07:03:34 PM »
Mick McCarthy is struggling and could it be his last game in charge?

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0OQT1psCoAc

 
Logged
Winston
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 191


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: October 21, 2021, 07:05:27 PM »
Careless Whisper:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Vo5qX1Yr-hQ
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 868


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:45:27 AM »
Quote from: Winston on October 21, 2021, 07:03:34 PM
Mick McCarthy is struggling and could it be his last game in charge?

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0OQT1psCoAc

 

I do chuckle at the ghost video. the daft old cunt appeared to be genuine in his jump monkey

If we beat them he will be gone unless they are financially strapped, most champo clubs will be more tolerant this year due to money issues. The bottom three might always get you sacked anything else will be touch and go for owners.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 974


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:40:20 AM »
Fan aren't happy so hopefully that can help and we can keep the results going not too confident but think we can squeeze a late 0-1 win 
Logged
Winston
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 191


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:34:29 AM »
Apparently Mick has been playing with 5 at the back and the supporters think his football is dated
Logged
Winston
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 191


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:06:23 AM »
Thw game will be shown live at 12.30 on Sky sports/ NOW TV

Fair play to all those that travelled


Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 612


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:41:47 PM »
Cardiff are there for the taking here
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 191


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:05:54 PM »
Penalty
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 974


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:31:38 PM »
Yep saying nothing until the fat lass has done her thing
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 868


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:35:15 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:31:38 PM
Yep saying nothing until the fat lass has done her thing

Yep , its ours to lose now even though it should be game over.

This will test this us, we normally fuck things up when we should be well in front by now. Big second half to come
Logged
Winston
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 191


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:39:33 PM »
Currently joint 5th in the league

Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 612


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:41:09 PM »
Ride this early storm and their fans will get on their back again  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 191


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:45:14 PM »
Cardiff are going to get back into this game if things don't change
Logged
Winston
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 191


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:05:38 PM »
Get in
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 612


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:15:06 PM »
Sporar and Payero getting better every week.



The sort of players we normally look at at other championship teams and think why cant our scouts find signings like that??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 868


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:19:00 PM »
Na Na, Na Na Na ,,, BORO :mido:
Logged
Winston
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 191


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:24:34 PM »
Bamba won MOTM
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 974


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:53:07 PM »
 :mido: time to bet on it  :beer:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 424


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:08:32 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/cardiff-vs-mboro/447499

 :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 