Winston

Offline



Posts: 191





Posts: 191 Cardiff City - Middlesbrough « on: October 21, 2021, 07:03:34 PM »



https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0OQT1psCoAc



Mick McCarthy is struggling and could it be his last game in charge? Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 2 868





Posts: 2 868 Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:45:27 AM » Quote from: Winston on October 21, 2021, 07:03:34 PM



https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0OQT1psCoAc





Mick McCarthy is struggling and could it be his last game in charge?

I do chuckle at the ghost video. the daft old cunt appeared to be genuine in his jump



If we beat them he will be gone unless they are financially strapped, most champo clubs will be more tolerant this year due to money issues. The bottom three might always get you sacked anything else will be touch and go for owners. I do chuckle at the ghost video. the daft old cunt appeared to be genuine in his jumpIf we beat them he will be gone unless they are financially strapped, most champo clubs will be more tolerant this year due to money issues. The bottom three might always get you sacked anything else will be touch and go for owners. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 974





Posts: 2 974 Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:40:20 AM » Fan aren't happy so hopefully that can help and we can keep the results going not too confident but think we can squeeze a late 0-1 win Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 191





Posts: 191 Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:34:29 AM » Apparently Mick has been playing with 5 at the back and the supporters think his football is dated

Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 191





Posts: 191 Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:06:23 AM » Thw game will be shown live at 12.30 on Sky sports/ NOW TV



Fair play to all those that travelled





Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 2 868





Posts: 2 868 Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:35:15 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:31:38 PM Yep saying nothing until the fat lass has done her thing



Yep , its ours to lose now even though it should be game over.



This will test this us, we normally fuck things up when we should be well in front by now. Big second half to come Yep , its ours to lose now even though it should be game over.This will test this us, we normally fuck things up when we should be well in front by now. Big second half to come Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 45 612





Posts: 45 612 Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:41:09 PM » Ride this early storm and their fans will get on their back again Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.