October 23, 2021, 03:16:00 PM
Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Author
Topic: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough (Read 301 times)
Winston
Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
October 21, 2021, 07:03:34 PM »
Mick McCarthy is struggling and could it be his last game in charge?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0OQT1psCoAc
Winston
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
October 21, 2021, 07:05:27 PM »
Careless Whisper:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Vo5qX1Yr-hQ
headset
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Yesterday
at 05:45:27 AM »
Quote from: Winston on October 21, 2021, 07:03:34 PM
Mick McCarthy is struggling and could it be his last game in charge?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0OQT1psCoAc
I do chuckle at the ghost video. the daft old cunt appeared to be genuine in his jump
If we beat them he will be gone unless they are financially strapped, most champo clubs will be more tolerant this year due to money issues. The bottom three might always get you sacked anything else will be touch and go for owners.
Itchy_ring
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Yesterday
at 07:40:20 AM »
Fan aren't happy so hopefully that can help and we can keep the results going not too confident but think we can squeeze a late 0-1 win
Winston
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Yesterday
at 08:34:29 AM »
Apparently Mick has been playing with 5 at the back and the supporters think his football is dated
Winston
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 09:06:23 AM »
Thw game will be shown live at 12.30 on Sky sports/ NOW TV
Fair play to all those that travelled
El Capitan
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 12:41:47 PM »
Cardiff are there for the taking here
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 01:05:54 PM »
Penalty
Itchy_ring
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 01:31:38 PM »
Yep saying nothing until the fat lass has done her thing
headset
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 01:35:15 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 01:31:38 PM
Yep saying nothing until the fat lass has done her thing
Yep , its ours to lose now even though it should be game over.
This will test this us, we normally fuck things up when we should be well in front by now. Big second half to come
Winston
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 01:39:33 PM »
Currently joint 5th in the league
El Capitan
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 01:41:09 PM »
Ride this early storm and their fans will get on their back again
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 01:45:14 PM »
Cardiff are going to get back into this game if things don't change
Winston
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 02:05:38 PM »
Get in
El Capitan
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 02:15:06 PM »
Sporar and Payero getting better every week.
The sort of players we normally look at at other championship teams and think why cant our scouts find signings like that??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 02:19:00 PM »
Na Na, Na Na Na ,,, BORO
Winston
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 02:24:34 PM »
Bamba won MOTM
Itchy_ring
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 02:53:07 PM »
time to bet on it
plazmuh
Re: Cardiff City - Middlesbrough
Today
at 03:08:32 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/cardiff-vs-mboro/447499
