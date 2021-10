Mick McCarthy is struggling and could it be his last game in charge?

I do chuckle at the ghost video. the daft old cunt appeared to be genuine in his jump



If we beat them he will be gone unless they are financially strapped, most champo clubs will be more tolerant this year due to money issues. The bottom three might always get you sacked anything else will be touch and go for owners.