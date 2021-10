headset

« on: Today at 10:06:27 AM »



Beheading Sportswomen - maybe the Geordie Saudi lot can have a quiet word about things like this and get it stopped now we've welcomed them into the western world through sport.



The dirty evil bastards the Taliban are!



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10115333/Taliban-BEHEAD-womens-youth-volleyball-p are at it again, not the talimags up the road - the Taliban in Afgan.Beheading Sportswomen - maybe the Geordie Saudi lot can have a quiet word about things like this and get it stopped now we've welcomed them into the western world through sport.The dirty evil bastards the Taliban are!