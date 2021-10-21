Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 21, 2021, 10:19:48 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Look how $5hit this country
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Look how $5hit this country (Read 58 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 2 817
Look how $5hit this country
«
on:
Today
at 08:17:35 AM »
Is turning into - more snowflakes trying to suck the crack and fun out of life.
Absolutely ridiculous - people need to start standing up to this shit.
The money they raise for charity as well
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16485641/rugby-players-dress-women-offend-lgbt/
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:19:49 AM by headset
»
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 957
Re: Look how $5hit this country
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:48:32 AM »
These businesses need to start standing up to the bullying minority cancel fascists, next to no one in the actual groups who "could be offended" give a shite and they would get plenty of support from the general public.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 229
Re: Look how $5hit this country
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:19:55 AM »
Have you seen the new John Lewis advert?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...