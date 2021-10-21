Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Look how $5hit this country  (Read 58 times)
« on: Today at 08:17:35 AM »
Is turning into - more snowflakes trying to suck the crack and fun out of life.

Absolutely ridiculous - people need to start standing up to this shit.

The money they raise for charity as well


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16485641/rugby-players-dress-women-offend-lgbt/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:48:32 AM »
These businesses need to start standing up to the bullying minority cancel fascists, next to no one in the actual groups who "could be offended" give a shite and they would get plenty of support from the general public. 

« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:19:55 AM »
Have you seen the new John Lewis advert?   lost souey
