Ben G



Ben G
Mountain King
Mitrovic - Fulham « on: Yesterday at 09:51:00 PM » Gibbo should have absolutely broke the bank and offered him the World to get him here.



Totally tearing this league a new arsehole

Itchy_ring

Itchy_ring
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 PM » Surprised theyve managed to keep hold hes better than champo level

headset

headset
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:48:53 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:22:55 PM Surprised theyve managed to keep hold hes better than champo level



Now I'm not sure is he never does it in the premiership, he is top draw at Championship level. One of the best finishers I've seen play in this league Now I'm not sure is he never does it in the premiership, he is top draw at Championship level. One of the best finishers I've seen play in this league Logged

Itchy_ring

Itchy_ring
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:41:15 AM » I was more on about him going to somewhere in Europe rather than the prem, his international record is ridiculous but then if he's on big money there won't be too many interested in that 2nd tier of euro clubs that he could no doubt do a job for

headset

headset
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:33:40 AM » Yes, good point on the international stage, he does knock them in.

You are right on the bigger club in Europe thing but half of them couldn't pay him the poke he is on at Fulham

As others have, I heard he is on £90k a week - that's premiership wages for championship football. Logged

Holgateoldskool

Holgateoldskool
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:48:57 AM » Money wasnt the issue - he didnt fancy playing for us and liked the Fulham manager at the time