October 21, 2021, 03:56:48 PM
Author Topic: Mitrovic - Fulham  (Read 186 times)
Ben G
« on: Yesterday at 09:51:00 PM »
Gibbo should have absolutely broke the bank and offered him the World to get him here.

Totally tearing this league a new arsehole
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 PM »
Surprised theyve managed to keep hold hes better than champo level
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:22:55 PM
Surprised theyve managed to keep hold hes better than champo level

Approx. £90 grand a week for someone who failed in the top flight would be my guess.
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:48:53 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:22:55 PM
Surprised theyve managed to keep hold hes better than champo level

Now I'm not sure is he never does it in the premiership, he is top draw at Championship level. One of the best finishers I've seen play in this league
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:41:15 AM »
I was more on about him going to somewhere in Europe rather than the prem, his international record is ridiculous but then if he's on big money there won't be too many interested in that 2nd tier of euro clubs that he could no doubt do a job for
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:33:40 AM »
Yes, good point on the international stage, he does knock them in.
You are right on the bigger club in Europe thing but half of them couldn't pay him the poke he is on at Fulham
As others have, I heard he is on £90k a week - that's premiership wages for championship football.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:48:57 AM »
Money wasnt the issue - he didnt fancy playing for us and liked the Fulham manager at the time
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:57:08 AM »
I agree that some players are worth pushing the boat out for.

Mitrovic is a proven championship scorer

Fulham also had Loftus-Cheek (last season) but he seems to have gone backwards - if he was willing to drop a division he could be a regular scorer in this division

Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:56:05 PM »
24 premiership goals in 104 games isnt too bad.

We could only dream about someone like that
Tory Cunt
