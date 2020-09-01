Welcome,
October 21, 2021, 03:56:48 PM
Mitrovic - Fulham
Topic: Mitrovic - Fulham
Ben G
Mitrovic - Fulham
Gibbo should have absolutely broke the bank and offered him the World to get him here.
Totally tearing this league a new arsehole
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 959
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham
Surprised theyve managed to keep hold hes better than champo level
Bud Wiser
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 10:22:55 PM
Surprised theyve managed to keep hold
hes better than champo level
Approx. £90 grand a week for someone who failed in the top flight would be my guess.
headset
Online
Posts: 2 821
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 10:22:55 PM
Surprised theyve managed to keep hold hes better than champo level
Now I'm not sure is he never does it in the premiership, he is top draw at Championship level. One of the best finishers I've seen play in this league
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 959
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham
I was more on about him going to somewhere in Europe rather than the prem, his international record is ridiculous but then if he's on big money there won't be too many interested in that 2nd tier of euro clubs that he could no doubt do a job for
headset
Online
Posts: 2 821
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham
Yes, good point on the international stage, he does knock them in.
You are right on the bigger club in Europe thing but half of them couldn't pay him the poke he is on at Fulham
As others have, I heard he is on £90k a week - that's premiership wages for championship football.
Holgateoldskool
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham
Money wasnt the issue - he didnt fancy playing for us and liked the Fulham manager at the time
Winston
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham
I agree that some players are worth pushing the boat out for.
Mitrovic is a proven championship scorer
Fulham also had Loftus-Cheek (last season) but he seems to have gone backwards - if he was willing to drop a division he could be a regular scorer in this division
Ben G
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham
24 premiership goals in 104 games isnt too bad.
We could only dream about someone like that
