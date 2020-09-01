Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 20, 2021, 10:54:30 PM
Author Topic: Mitrovic - Fulham  (Read 45 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 09:51:00 PM »
Gibbo should have absolutely broke the bank and offered him the World to get him here.

Totally tearing this league a new arsehole
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:22:55 PM »
Surprised theyve managed to keep hold hes better than champo level
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:22:55 PM
Surprised theyve managed to keep hold hes better than champo level

Approx. £90 grand a week for someone who failed in the top flight would be my guess.
