Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 20, 2021, 10:54:24 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Mitrovic - Fulham
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Mitrovic - Fulham (Read 44 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 514
Mitrovic - Fulham
«
on:
Today
at 09:51:00 PM »
Gibbo should have absolutely broke the bank and offered him the World to get him here.
Totally tearing this league a new arsehole
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 955
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:22:55 PM »
Surprised theyve managed to keep hold hes better than champo level
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 264
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Mitrovic - Fulham
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 10:22:55 PM
Surprised theyve managed to keep hold
hes better than champo level
Approx. £90 grand a week for someone who failed in the top flight would be my guess.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...