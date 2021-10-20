Welcome,
October 22, 2021, 07:41:02 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anytime goal scorers
Author
Topic: Anytime goal scorers (Read 96 times)
Ben G
Anytime goal scorers
October 20, 2021, 09:43:06 PM »
Starting with Vardy on Saturday
Kane - Sunday
Aubameyang - Monday
Messi - Tuesday
Sporar - Wednesday
Crap odds but if I play enough the money keeps coming in.
Im on 🔥
Tory Cunt
Re: Anytime goal scorers
Yesterday
at 08:01:41 AM »
You've bagged it have you not
did you do it as a list ?
You don't have to tell us how much you bet on it . what odds did you get for that lot?
Ben G
Re: Anytime goal scorers
Yesterday
at 02:50:51 PM »
Backed them all separately but the winnings from Saturday I placed on Sunday etc ..
Re: Anytime goal scorers
Today
at 05:59:46 AM »
Not bad punting it's not always easy to get 5 in a row with anything, short odds or not.
