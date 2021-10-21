Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anytime goal scorers   (Read 62 times)
« on: Yesterday at 09:43:06 PM »
Starting with Vardy on Saturday
Kane - Sunday
Aubameyang - Monday
Messi - Tuesday
Sporar - Wednesday


Crap odds but if I play enough the money keeps coming in.


Im on 🔥
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:01:41 AM »
You've bagged it have you not :like: did you do it as a list ?

You don't have to tell us how much you bet on it . what odds did you get for that lot?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:50:51 PM »
Backed them all separately but the winnings from Saturday I placed on Sunday etc ..
