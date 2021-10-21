Welcome,
October 21, 2021, 08:17:26 AM
Anytime goal scorers
Anytime goal scorers
Ben G
Anytime goal scorers
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:43:06 PM
Starting with Vardy on Saturday
Kane - Sunday
Aubameyang - Monday
Messi - Tuesday
Sporar - Wednesday
Crap odds but if I play enough the money keeps coming in.
Im on 🔥
Tory Cunt
Re: Anytime goal scorers
Today
Today at 08:01:41 AM
You've bagged it have you not
did you do it as a list ?
You don't have to tell us how much you bet on it . what odds did you get for that lot?
