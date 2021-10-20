Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ole next out the door
Itchy_ring
« on: October 20, 2021, 08:37:47 PM »
6/4 get weighed in
Winston
« Reply #1 on: October 20, 2021, 08:40:07 PM »
Ole does appear like his luck has run out this season
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: October 20, 2021, 09:39:58 PM »


                              souey
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
« Reply #3 on: October 20, 2021, 09:40:31 PM »
How do you delete posts?
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #4 on: October 20, 2021, 09:50:06 PM »
 
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: October 20, 2021, 10:21:06 PM »
He really is the new Steve Bruce just scraping enough results to stay in the job  lost
headset
« Reply #6 on: October 21, 2021, 07:57:24 AM »
He is on borrowed time good come back last night so the players are in it for him.
They are just a shit team compared to others for such a massive club
He will be lucky to see the end of November :like:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: October 24, 2021, 05:40:02 PM »
No escape this time, gone by Tuesday 
Winston
« Reply #8 on: October 24, 2021, 07:09:15 PM »
I think the fans have turned on him
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM »
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #10 on: October 24, 2021, 09:59:31 PM »
STEVE BRUCE IS AVAILABLE. PERFECT TIMING !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #11 on: October 24, 2021, 10:03:01 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!

WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ???  ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #12 on: October 25, 2021, 06:48:00 AM »
FFS I've been done by some arse with a fake sky sports account on Twitter  rava I'll go back to gone by Tuesday!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: October 25, 2021, 08:37:40 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 24, 2021, 10:03:01 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!

WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ???  ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!

Yes, they can TM  :alf:
headset
« Reply #14 on: October 25, 2021, 09:02:01 AM »
The sky Pundits Gary Neville seems to think he will stay on.

My guess is he will see out this run of tough games - then might get it in the International Break if it's a shit load of bad results. The mickeys played with them yesterday.
Fucking OLE at the wheel, Oh Manchester is full of shit, Oh Manchester is full of shit monkey
headset
« Reply #15 on: October 25, 2021, 09:14:55 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 25, 2021, 08:37:40 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 24, 2021, 10:03:01 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!

WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ???  ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!

Yes, they can TM  :alf:


monkey
Winston
« Reply #16 on: October 25, 2021, 02:22:05 PM »
Gary Neville was saying leave him until the end of the season

 
headset
« Reply #17 on: October 25, 2021, 02:41:50 PM »
I reckon they will which will be a bad move for the mancs funny as fuck for the rest of us.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #18 on: October 25, 2021, 02:48:09 PM »
Not that many decent managers available mid season so they might wait but given their squad they shouldn't be losing games 5-0 and it will get very toxic with the fans
Winston
« Reply #19 on: October 25, 2021, 04:01:30 PM »
Thats a good point about lack of alternative options

The obvious name has always been Pochettino

 
headset
« Reply #20 on: October 25, 2021, 04:46:38 PM »
It's looking like he could be on the way out!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16530321/solskjaer-sacked-man-utd-liverpool-tottenham/
headset
« Reply #21 on: October 26, 2021, 04:38:55 AM »
I'd go Rodgers as the safe bet, the Liverpool connection might however put a stop to that appointment.

If Ole gets the chop Rodgers aside, Zidane is not a bad shout but didn't he have a fallout with Ronaldo at Real Madrid. That soon narrows the list down for the Manc bastards. :wanker: monkey






https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16532729/man-utd-zidane-solskjaer-rodgers/
headset
« Reply #22 on: October 26, 2021, 09:38:58 AM »
Bryan Robson talking on talksport has just given him the dreaded vote of confidence.

So that's Ole still in the job for another game!!
Winston
« Reply #23 on: October 26, 2021, 10:31:54 AM »
I can't see Rodgers leaving Leicester

headset
« Reply #24 on: October 26, 2021, 11:28:46 AM »
I might have to disagree with you on that one, Winston.

Two clubs you don't turn down in English football are Liverpool & Man Utd. Compo and the scousers' connection might scupper things. I doubt however Rodgers himself would knock them back. 
Winston
« Reply #25 on: October 26, 2021, 12:18:40 PM »
I'm sure we will soon find out

Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #26 on: October 26, 2021, 12:25:16 PM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #27 on: October 26, 2021, 01:02:52 PM »
Quote from: Winston on October 26, 2021, 10:31:54 AM
I can't see Rodgers leaving Leicester



Not in a helicopter, anyway
Winston
« Reply #28 on: October 26, 2021, 01:18:51 PM »
Rodgers problem is he is a good manager but Klopp is on another level and what Manchester United want is someone like Klopp or Tuchel or Guardia

headset
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:32:11 AM »
HEADSET GAVE YOU RODGERS NAME BACK IN OCTOBER...

I CANT CLAIM TO BE ITK TOWERSY STYLE

IT WAS JUST A PUNT & GUT FEELING  :like:


WILL THE MANC SUPPORTERS TAKE TO AN EX-SCOUSE/LIVERPOOL MANAGER TAKING OVER...

UNUSUAL MOVE GIVEN THE DISLIKE FOR EACH OTHER ...

MANCHESTER  WANK WANK WANK monkey

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16805822/man-united-brendan-rodgers-ole-gunnar-solskjaer/
Itchy_ring
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:21:56 AM »
Pochettino's agent seems to have gone into overdrive making sure his name is top of the list, DM saying he'd leave PSG before the end of the season for it.

Aren't actually that many good options for them even for next season.
Winston
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:56:30 AM »
Yeah I heard on the radio Poch May be available in the summer.
headset
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:09:27 AM »
NOW THIS SCENARIO IN THE SUN WITH POCH & ZIDANE MIGHT SEE IT HAPPEN BEFORE THE SUMMER....IF HE IS ON UTDS WANTED LIST. I RATE HIM (POCH) BUT ALSO YOU HAVE TO QUESTION HIS SPURS SIDES THAT BOTTLED IT IN EUROPE AND THAT TIME AT THE TOP OF THE PREM WHEN THEY COULDN'T TOPPLE LEICESTER.

ITS GOOD TO SEE MAN U STRUGGLING ...WHAT A CURRENT SHIT SHOW FOR A SUPER CLUB - NO FORWARD PLANNING IN PLACE - COMEDY CLUB monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16817343/psg-zinedine-zidane-mauricio-pochettino-man-utd/
