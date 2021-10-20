Welcome,
November 23, 2021
Ole next out the door
Author
Topic: Ole next out the door (Read 937 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 121
Ole next out the door
October 20, 2021, 08:37:47 PM
6/4 get weighed in
Winston
Re: Ole next out the door
October 20, 2021, 08:40:07 PM
Ole does appear like his luck has run out this season
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Ole next out the door
October 20, 2021, 09:39:58 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Re: Ole next out the door
October 20, 2021, 09:40:31 PM
How do you delete posts?
calamity
Re: Ole next out the door
October 20, 2021, 09:50:06 PM
Itchy_ring
Re: Ole next out the door
October 20, 2021, 10:21:06 PM
He really is the new Steve Bruce just scraping enough results to stay in the job
headset
Re: Ole next out the door
October 21, 2021, 07:57:24 AM
He is on borrowed time good come back last night so the players are in it for him.
They are just a shit team compared to others for such a massive club
He will be lucky to see the end of November
Itchy_ring
Re: Ole next out the door
October 24, 2021, 05:40:02 PM
No escape this time, gone by Tuesday
Winston
Re: Ole next out the door
October 24, 2021, 07:09:15 PM
I think the fans have turned on him
Itchy_ring
Re: Ole next out the door
October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!
Tortured_Mind
Re: Ole next out the door
October 24, 2021, 09:59:31 PM
STEVE BRUCE IS AVAILABLE. PERFECT TIMING !!!
Tortured_Mind
Re: Ole next out the door
October 24, 2021, 10:03:01 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!
WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ??? ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
Itchy_ring
Re: Ole next out the door
October 25, 2021, 06:48:00 AM
FFS I've been done by some arse with a fake sky sports account on Twitter
I'll go back to gone by Tuesday!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ole next out the door
October 25, 2021, 08:37:40 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 24, 2021, 10:03:01 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!
WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ??? ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
Yes, they can TM
headset
Re: Ole next out the door
October 25, 2021, 09:02:01 AM
The sky Pundits Gary Neville seems to think he will stay on.
My guess is he will see out this run of tough games - then might get it in the International Break if it's a shit load of bad results. The mickeys played with them yesterday.
Fucking OLE at the wheel, Oh Manchester is full of shit, Oh Manchester is full of shit
headset
Re: Ole next out the door
October 25, 2021, 09:14:55 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 25, 2021, 08:37:40 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 24, 2021, 10:03:01 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!
WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ??? ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
Yes, they can TM
Winston
Re: Ole next out the door
October 25, 2021, 02:22:05 PM
Gary Neville was saying leave him until the end of the season
headset
Re: Ole next out the door
October 25, 2021, 02:41:50 PM
I reckon they will which will be a bad move for the mancs funny as fuck for the rest of us.
Itchy_ring
Re: Ole next out the door
October 25, 2021, 02:48:09 PM
Not that many decent managers available mid season so they might wait but given their squad they shouldn't be losing games 5-0 and it will get very toxic with the fans
Winston
Re: Ole next out the door
October 25, 2021, 04:01:30 PM
Thats a good point about lack of alternative options
The obvious name has always been Pochettino
headset
Re: Ole next out the door
October 25, 2021, 04:46:38 PM
It's looking like he could be on the way out!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16530321/solskjaer-sacked-man-utd-liverpool-tottenham/
headset
Re: Ole next out the door
October 26, 2021, 04:38:55 AM
I'd go Rodgers as the safe bet, the Liverpool connection might however put a stop to that appointment.
If Ole gets the chop Rodgers aside, Zidane is not a bad shout but didn't he have a fallout with Ronaldo at Real Madrid. That soon narrows the list down for the Manc bastards.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16532729/man-utd-zidane-solskjaer-rodgers/
headset
Re: Ole next out the door
October 26, 2021, 09:38:58 AM
Bryan Robson talking on talksport has just given him the dreaded vote of confidence.
So that's Ole still in the job for another game!!
Winston
Re: Ole next out the door
October 26, 2021, 10:31:54 AM
I can't see Rodgers leaving Leicester
headset
Re: Ole next out the door
October 26, 2021, 11:28:46 AM
I might have to disagree with you on that one, Winston.
Two clubs you don't turn down in English football are Liverpool & Man Utd. Compo and the scousers' connection might scupper things. I doubt however Rodgers himself would knock them back.
Winston
Re: Ole next out the door
October 26, 2021, 12:18:40 PM
I'm sure we will soon find out
Tortured_Mind
Re: Ole next out the door
October 26, 2021, 12:25:16 PM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ole next out the door
October 26, 2021, 01:02:52 PM
Quote from: Winston on October 26, 2021, 10:31:54 AM
I can't see Rodgers leaving Leicester
Not in a helicopter, anyway
Winston
Re: Ole next out the door
October 26, 2021, 01:18:51 PM
Rodgers problem is he is a good manager but Klopp is on another level and what Manchester United want is someone like Klopp or Tuchel or Guardia
headset
Re: Ole next out the door
Yesterday
at 06:32:11 AM
HEADSET GAVE YOU RODGERS NAME BACK IN OCTOBER...
I CANT CLAIM TO BE ITK TOWERSY STYLE
IT WAS JUST A PUNT & GUT FEELING
WILL THE MANC SUPPORTERS TAKE TO AN EX-SCOUSE/LIVERPOOL MANAGER TAKING OVER...
UNUSUAL MOVE GIVEN THE DISLIKE FOR EACH OTHER ...
MANCHESTER WANK WANK WANK
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16805822/man-united-brendan-rodgers-ole-gunnar-solskjaer/
Itchy_ring
Re: Ole next out the door
Yesterday
at 08:21:56 AM
Pochettino's agent seems to have gone into overdrive making sure his name is top of the list, DM saying he'd leave PSG before the end of the season for it.
Aren't actually that many good options for them even for next season.
Winston
Re: Ole next out the door
Yesterday
at 08:56:30 AM
Yeah I heard on the radio Poch May be available in the summer.
headset
Re: Ole next out the door
Today
at 07:09:27 AM
NOW THIS SCENARIO IN THE SUN WITH POCH & ZIDANE MIGHT SEE IT HAPPEN BEFORE THE SUMMER....IF HE IS ON UTDS WANTED LIST. I RATE HIM (POCH) BUT ALSO YOU HAVE TO QUESTION HIS SPURS SIDES THAT BOTTLED IT IN EUROPE AND THAT TIME AT THE TOP OF THE PREM WHEN THEY COULDN'T TOPPLE LEICESTER.
ITS GOOD TO SEE MAN U STRUGGLING ...WHAT A CURRENT SHIT SHOW FOR A SUPER CLUB - NO FORWARD PLANNING IN PLACE - COMEDY CLUB
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16817343/psg-zinedine-zidane-mauricio-pochettino-man-utd/
