JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Ole next out the door « Reply #2 on: October 20, 2021, 09:39:58 PM »



Logged

Re: Ole next out the door « Reply #6 on: October 21, 2021, 07:57:24 AM »

They are just a shit team compared to others for such a massive club

He is on borrowed time good come back last night so the players are in it for him.They are just a shit team compared to others for such a massive clubHe will be lucky to see the end of November Logged

Re: Ole next out the door « Reply #10 on: October 24, 2021, 09:59:31 PM » STEVE BRUCE IS AVAILABLE. PERFECT TIMING !!! Logged

Re: Ole next out the door « Reply #11 on: October 24, 2021, 10:03:01 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!



WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ??? ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!! Logged

Re: Ole next out the door « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:48:00 AM » I'll go back to gone by Tuesday! FFS I've been done by some arse with a fake sky sports account on TwitterI'll go back to gone by Tuesday! Logged

Re: Ole next out the door « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:02:01 AM »



My guess is he will see out this run of tough games - then might get it in the International Break if it's a shit load of bad results. The mickeys played with them yesterday.

The sky Pundits Gary Neville seems to think he will stay on.My guess is he will see out this run of tough games - then might get it in the International Break if it's a shit load of bad results. The mickeys played with them yesterday.Fucking OLE at the wheel, Oh Manchester is full of shit, Oh Manchester is full of shit Logged

Re: Ole next out the door « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:41:50 PM » I reckon they will which will be a bad move for the mancs funny as fuck for the rest of us. Logged

Re: Ole next out the door « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:48:09 PM » Not that many decent managers available mid season so they might wait but given their squad they shouldn't be losing games 5-0 and it will get very toxic with the fans Logged

Re: Ole next out the door « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:01:30 PM »



The obvious name has always been Pochettino





Thats a good point about lack of alternative optionsThe obvious name has always been Pochettino Logged

Re: Ole next out the door « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:38:55 AM »



If Ole gets the chop Rodgers aside, Zidane is not a bad shout but didn't he have a fallout with Ronaldo at Real Madrid. That soon narrows the list down for the Manc bastards.













I'd go Rodgers as the safe bet, the Liverpool connection might however put a stop to that appointment.If Ole gets the chop Rodgers aside, Zidane is not a bad shout but didn't he have a fallout with Ronaldo at Real Madrid. That soon narrows the list down for the Manc bastards.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16532729/man-utd-zidane-solskjaer-rodgers/