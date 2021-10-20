Welcome,
October 26, 2021, 09:52:31 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ole next out the door
Author
Topic: Ole next out the door (Read 464 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 990
Ole next out the door
«
on:
October 20, 2021, 08:37:47 PM
6/4 get weighed in
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 213
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #1 on:
October 20, 2021, 08:40:07 PM
Ole does appear like his luck has run out this season
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 598
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #2 on:
October 20, 2021, 09:39:58 PM
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 213
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #3 on:
October 20, 2021, 09:40:31 PM
How do you delete posts?
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 425
Crabamity
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #4 on:
October 20, 2021, 09:50:06 PM
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 990
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #5 on:
October 20, 2021, 10:21:06 PM
He really is the new Steve Bruce just scraping enough results to stay in the job
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 912
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #6 on:
October 21, 2021, 07:57:24 AM
He is on borrowed time good come back last night so the players are in it for him.
They are just a shit team compared to others for such a massive club
He will be lucky to see the end of November
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 990
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #7 on:
October 24, 2021, 05:40:02 PM
No escape this time, gone by Tuesday
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 213
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #8 on:
October 24, 2021, 07:09:15 PM
I think the fans have turned on him
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 990
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #9 on:
October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 598
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #10 on:
October 24, 2021, 09:59:31 PM
STEVE BRUCE IS AVAILABLE. PERFECT TIMING !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 598
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #11 on:
October 24, 2021, 10:03:01 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!
WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ??? ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 990
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:48:00 AM »
FFS I've been done by some arse with a fake sky sports account on Twitter
I'll go back to gone by Tuesday!
I'll go back to gone by Tuesday!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 043
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:40 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 24, 2021, 10:03:01 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!
WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ??? ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
Yes, they can TM
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 912
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:02:01 AM »
The sky Pundits Gary Neville seems to think he will stay on.
My guess is he will see out this run of tough games - then might get it in the International Break if it's a shit load of bad results. The mickeys played with them yesterday.
Fucking OLE at the wheel, Oh Manchester is full of shit, Oh Manchester is full of shit
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 912
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:55 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:37:40 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 24, 2021, 10:03:01 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 24, 2021, 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!
WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ??? ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
Yes, they can TM
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 213
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 02:22:05 PM »
Gary Neville was saying leave him until the end of the season
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 912
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 02:41:50 PM »
I reckon they will which will be a bad move for the mancs funny as fuck for the rest of us.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 990
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 02:48:09 PM »
Not that many decent managers available mid season so they might wait but given their squad they shouldn't be losing games 5-0 and it will get very toxic with the fans
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 213
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 04:01:30 PM »
Thats a good point about lack of alternative options
The obvious name has always been Pochettino
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 04:23:46 PM by Winston
»
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 912
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 04:46:38 PM »
It's looking like he could be on the way out!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16530321/solskjaer-sacked-man-utd-liverpool-tottenham/
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 912
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 04:38:55 AM »
I'd go Rodgers as the safe bet, the Liverpool connection might however put a stop to that appointment.
If Ole gets the chop Rodgers aside, Zidane is not a bad shout but didn't he have a fallout with Ronaldo at Real Madrid. That soon narrows the list down for the Manc bastards.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16532729/man-utd-zidane-solskjaer-rodgers/
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:51:35 AM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 912
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:38:58 AM »
Bryan Robson talking on talksport has just given him the dreaded vote of confidence.
So that's Ole still in the job for another game!!
Logged
