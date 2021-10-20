Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Ole next out the door
« Reply #2 on: October 20, 2021, 09:39:58 PM »



Logged

Re: Ole next out the door
« Reply #6 on: October 21, 2021, 07:57:24 AM »

They are just a shit team compared to others for such a massive club

He is on borrowed time good come back last night so the players are in it for him.They are just a shit team compared to others for such a massive clubHe will be lucky to see the end of November

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Ole next out the door
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:59:31 PM »
STEVE BRUCE IS AVAILABLE. PERFECT TIMING !!!

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Ole next out the door
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:03:01 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!



WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ??? ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!