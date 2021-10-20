Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 24, 2021, 11:51:05 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ole next out the door
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ole next out the door (Read 272 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 984
Ole next out the door
«
on:
October 20, 2021, 08:37:47 PM »
6/4 get weighed in
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 206
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #1 on:
October 20, 2021, 08:40:07 PM »
Ole does appear like his luck has run out this season
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 594
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #2 on:
October 20, 2021, 09:39:58 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Offline
Posts: 206
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #3 on:
October 20, 2021, 09:40:31 PM »
How do you delete posts?
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 425
Crabamity
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #4 on:
October 20, 2021, 09:50:06 PM »
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 984
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #5 on:
October 20, 2021, 10:21:06 PM »
He really is the new Steve Bruce just scraping enough results to stay in the job
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 871
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #6 on:
October 21, 2021, 07:57:24 AM »
He is on borrowed time good come back last night so the players are in it for him.
They are just a shit team compared to others for such a massive club
He will be lucky to see the end of November
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 984
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:40:02 PM »
No escape this time, gone by Tuesday
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 206
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:09:15 PM »
I think the fans have turned on him
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 984
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:45:06 PM »
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 594
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:59:31 PM »
STEVE BRUCE IS AVAILABLE. PERFECT TIMING !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 594
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Ole next out the door
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:03:01 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 08:45:06 PM
Gone already according to reports, had to happen after that!
WHAT REPORTS ARE THESE ??? ANY TOM DICK OR HARRY CAN SAY ANYTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...