Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 24, 2021, 05:58:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ole next out the door  (Read 156 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 980


View Profile
« on: October 20, 2021, 08:37:47 PM »
6/4 get weighed in
Logged
Winston
****
Online Online

Posts: 203


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: October 20, 2021, 08:40:07 PM »
Ole does appear like his luck has run out this season
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 587


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: October 20, 2021, 09:39:58 PM »


                              souey
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
****
Online Online

Posts: 203


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: October 20, 2021, 09:40:31 PM »
How do you delete posts?
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 425

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: October 20, 2021, 09:50:06 PM »
 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 980


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: October 20, 2021, 10:21:06 PM »
He really is the new Steve Bruce just scraping enough results to stay in the job  lost
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 871


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: October 21, 2021, 07:57:24 AM »
He is on borrowed time good come back last night so the players are in it for him.
They are just a shit team compared to others for such a massive club
He will be lucky to see the end of November :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 980


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:40:02 PM »
No escape this time, gone by Tuesday 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 