October 20, 2021, 09:14:26 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ole next out the door
Topic: Ole next out the door (Read 25 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 951
Ole next out the door
Today
at 08:37:47 PM »
6/4 get weighed in
Winston
Posts: 168
Re: Ole next out the door
Today
at 08:40:07 PM »
Ole does appear like his luck has run out this season
